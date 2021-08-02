Maryl Elaine Eldridge, age 76 of the Commerce community, died Saturday morning, July 31, 2021 at her home.
Born March 20, 1945, Elaine was the daughter of the late Carl Smith Agee and Jennie Lee Wilson Agee. She was a member of Grant Missionary Baptist Church, the Commerce Club and the Lebanon Senior Citizens.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Ray Eldridge; sisters, Carolyn Agee Russell and Sharon Lee (Ricky) Smith; sons, Daryl (Tammy) Taylor and Gary Dewayne Taylor; daughters, Carla Taylor, Regina Poole Arthur and Rita Poole Salgado; grandchildren, Jason Taylor, Tony Taylor, LeAnn Warnack, Gary Taylor, Christina Taylor, Carl and Cara George, Olivia Hall, Adrian Salgado, Emilio Salgado, Maria and Tyler Barnes, Selena and Nick Bratcher; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Russell officiating. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. till service time on Monday. Grandchildren served as pallbearers. Interment at Brush Creek Memorial Gardens.