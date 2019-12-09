Matt Thorne, 33, passed away December 6, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Matt worked in sales at Philips Corporation.
He is survived by his parents, Sherry (Steve) Parker and Ricky (Marsha) Thorne, Rachel and Jamie; grandfather, Shirl Boles; aunt, Misty Cooper; uncles, Mark (Cindy) Thorne and Gary (Denise) Thorne; and cousins, Amber Cooper, Eric, Traci, Caleb, Marci and Molly Thorne.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Sylvia Thorne, and grandmother Wanda Baker.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Eradicating Hunger Wilson County at First United Methodist Church, Lebanon TN. Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393