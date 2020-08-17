With deepest sorrow, we announce that Matthew Lee Taylor, age 20, our beloved son, brother,
uncle, family member and friend, passed suddenly on Friday, July 24 th , 2020.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet
on Saturday, August 1 st , 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1 st
from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
Those who knew Matthew, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Matthew will be missed everyday by his mother, Dawn Taylor (Randy) LaMontagne; father,
Joseph D. Taylor; siblings, Christopher A. Taylor and Jessica Taylor; step-siblings, Sean
LaMontagne and Cheyenne LaMontagne; maternal grandparents, Pam Thompson and Kenny
and Carol Thompson; paternal grandparents, Don and Mary Ann Taylor; step-grandparents,
Johnny and Brenda Allen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.
We know Matthew is now with his grandparents, Allan and Judy Brenneis and is loved here on
Earth as well as in Heaven.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN
37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .