Matthew “Matt” Thomas Clunan, age 55 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Matt was born November 22, 1964. Matt was one of seven children to Joan and Richard Clunan and loved being around his family, especially when competition was involved. You could alway count on his 110% effort in the annual “Clunan Olympics”.

He had a passion for NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, Star Wars, ACDC, billiards, or anything weather related. He was affectionately called “The Wind” by his family because you never knew when he was going to “blow” in.

Matt is preceded in death by his father Richard Wilk Clunan, Sr. and brother Richard Wilk Clunan, Jr.

He is survived by mother, Joan Burke Cochran (Don), sister, Diane (Bennie) Rector, brothers, Doug (Karen) Clunan, Bill Clunan, John (Sonja) Clunan, Patrick (Kristie) Clunan, 9 nieces and nephews, 4 great nieces and nephews, and friends Valerie and John Thompson.

Visitation for Matt will be Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00pm at Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN, 37216.

Funeral Mass Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation to begin at 10:00am at Church Of The Holy Rosary, 192 Graylynn Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Spring Hill Funeral Home
5110 Gallatin Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
Mar 3
Rosary Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
7:00PM-7:30PM
Spring Hill Funeral Home
5110 Gallatin Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Church of the Holy Rosary
192 Graylynn Drive
Nashville-270, TN 337214
Mar 4
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
The Church of the Holy Rosary
192 Graylynn Drive
Nashville-270, TN 337214
Mar 4
Inurnment
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:30AM-12:15PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
5110 Gallatin Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
