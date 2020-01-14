Matthew Shane Ferrell, 36, passed away on January 13, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Meador and Ben Scruggs, is 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers are: Mario Cason, J.R. Murphy, Ben Scruggs, Tee Edwards, Micah Schanel, and Ryan Stallings. Honorary pallbearers are: Jason Ferrell, Daniel Woods, Tom Jackson, and Cody Woods.
Mr. Ferrell was born in Lebanon TN but lived in Lafayette TN. He worked in shipping, was a member of the Strongtower church, loved mini trucks and wrestling, and was a super fan of UT football.
He is survived by his daughter, Gabby Ferrell; mother of Gabby, Hollie Thornton; siblings, Nichole (John) Murphy, Traci (Josh Perry) Ferrell, and Alan (Lori) Woods; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Mario Cason, and his Strongtower church family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Helen Ferrell; sister, Shelia Carter; brother, Patrick Shane Ferrell; and grandparents, Ed and Gertie Ferrell, and Charlie and Frances Watts.
