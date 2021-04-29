Maxie Gene Holt, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, TN, and formerly of Clarksville, TN, died April 27, 2021.
Mr. Holt was a member and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. His Sunday School Class was broadcasted internationally online weekly. He retired, after 22 years, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army. After his military career, Mr. Holt was a minister and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ in Texas and at Robertson Avenue Baptist Church in Copperas Cove Texas and at Hilldale Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN. Mr. Holt founded Max Holt Media Publishing in May of 2015 to publish his family's books and to provide Christian Single resources for singles and churches. He loved to travel and had visited over 40 countries and 28 states. Mr. Holt was a Silver Medalist in Ping Pong in the Senior Olympics. He was an accomplished musician and enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo, mandolin and fiddle. Mr. Holt was the son of the late, William Kelly Holt and Willie Louise Roberts Holt. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Ann Sims Holt and brothers, Bruce Holt and Dan Holt.
He is survived by: sons – Steve (Hollie) Holt and Eddie (Laura) Holt; siblings – Neecie Adams, Willie Holt, Edna Holmes, Jack Holt, John Holt, Frank Holt and Connie Hall; grandchildren – Harrison Holt, Evan Holt, Olivia Holt, Owen Holt, Cole Vowell and Carlie Vowell; over 100 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Dr. Phillip Dunn and Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday at the church. Interment will be at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas, TX.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Gideons International, West Wilson Camp, PO Box 843, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.
Arrangements Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com