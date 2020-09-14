Maxine Harp Duke, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, diedSeptember 4, 2020.
Maxine was born May 15, 1929 in Stewart County, TN. She was the daughter of the late, Jeffie and Maggie Rittenberry Harp. Maxine was a lover of life and people. She enjoyed shopping, gardening and going for long rides. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Billy Carol Duke; children, Mary Jane Huxoll and Terry C. Duke and siblings, Jeffie Harp, J.C. Harp, Susie Harp Carrigan, William H. Harp, Lucille Harp Daniels, Gertrude Hembree, Katie Mildred Harp and Nettie Lightner.
She is survived by:
Sons – Danny C. Duke and David B. Duke
Sisters – Jean Harp and Gracie Miller
Grandchildren – Danny Duke, Jr., Robert Duke, David Duke, Jr.,
Jennifer Duke, Amber Duke Allen and Gary Lee Huxoll
Great-grandchildren – Marlo, Amaya, Sydney, Dakota, Kayla, Jocelyn, Lyric,
Soul, Starr, Wednesday and Butterfly
4 Great-great grandchildren
Many nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Walter George officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com