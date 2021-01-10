Maylon Eugene Pittman, age 90 of Nashville, TN, died January 8, 2021.
Mr. Pittman was born in Hulaco, AL and was the son of the late, Carlton Mason Pittman and Ophelia Matilda Solley Pittman. He was a member of Donelson Church of Christ. Mr. Pittman was retired from Fidelity Federal and worked as a realtor after retiring. He was a man of love, faith, generosity and laughter. He faithfully served the Lord and his family. He embraced life and prepared for death with dignity and peace. Mr. Pittman was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Neal Pittman; brothers, Leonard Pittman, Curtis Pittman, Eddie Pittman and Jimmie Pittman and sisters, Lola Pittman Hyatt and Cloie Pittman Parker.
He is survived by: Children – Lon (Pam) Pittman, Ron (Cheryl) Pittman, Donna (Russ) King and Donald (Donna) Pittman; sister – Cleo Pittman Hunley; grandchildren – Brent (Franci) Pittman, Jason (Kate) Pittman, Becca (Nathan) Daniel, Megan (John) Scaduto, Melanie Pittman, Rachel (Tyler) Pumphrey, Jonathan (Kerri) Pittman, Ryan Pittman, Lauren (Bryan) Shrader, Andrew (Fran) Pittman and Susi Vasquez; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness to others. Financially, memorials may be made to the Hayes Family Fund at Donelson Church of Christ, 2706 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214 or the charity of your choice.