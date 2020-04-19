MC Rather, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The family will hold a Private Graveside Service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with his grandsons and grandsons-in-law serving as pallbearers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mildred Maxine Vaughan Rather; sons, David Ray (DeEtta) Rather, Allen Dale (Susan) Rather, and Martin Wayne (Tammy) Rather; daughter, Regina Gay Rather (Tim) Wilder; grandchildren, Amanda (Elliott) Eley, Brian (Brandy) Tomlinson, Megan (Patrick) Melet, Jennifer (Ryan) Rice, Jeremy (Sheryl) Ivy, Martin Hunter (Ashley) Rather, Dylan Wilder, and Nicholas Wilder; and great-grandchildren, Josie Eley, Mattie Eley, Caleb Tomlinson, Kaylee Tomlinson, Kya Melet, Kylie Mae Melet, Kason Melet, Landen Ivy, Haiden Ivy, and Jaxson Rice. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianna Rather; parents, Fletcher Martin and Mattie Ellen Henton Rather; brothers, Guy Rather, Lewis Ray Rather, and Vernon Lee Rather; and sisters, Mary Francis Rather Lucas and Anna Ruth Vaden.
Mr. Rather was born on Sunday, Dec. 22, 1929 in Scottsville, Ky. to the late Fletcher Martin and Mattie Ellen Henton Rather. He honorably served our country in the 43rd Infantry Division as a United States Army Corporal from Mar. 6th, 1951 – Feb. 11th, 1953. On Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1953, MC married the love of his life, Mildred Maxine Vaughan. He attended Communications School while serving in the Military and went on to become a Mastering Engineer for CBS Records and privately owned Custom Mastering in Nashville, Tenn.
In 2013, MC was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Nashville section of the Audio Engineering Society of the recording industry for improving the quality of music recording through a lifetime of engineering and technical excellence. Mr. Rather was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church in Gladeville, Tennessee and was an outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. MC and Mildred shared a beautiful life together for over 66 years including five children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many wonderful memories. He cherished his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to Wounded Warrior Project (address: PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.