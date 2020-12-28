Melanie Dawn Napier passed away on December 27, 2020 at age 50.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gordon Lee, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, with interment to follow in Watson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Sean Hanlon, Shannon Napier, Jason Atchley, Jonathan Kellow, and Jeff Johnson. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until the service at 2 p.m.
Melanie Napier was born in Hartsville TN to Janice Watson and David Claiborne. She worked as a hospital anesthesia tech and a homemaker. Melanie loved the Lord, her children, and her grandchildren. She is survived by mother Janice (Robert) Snider, children Jenna Napier and Caleb Napier, grandchildren Jayden Watson and Liam Omar, cousin and caregiver Jane Cruden, caregiver Glenda Dixon, and special friend Susan Massey. She is preceded in death by father David Claiborne and grandparents Hershel and Irene Watson.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.