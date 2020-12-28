Melanie Dawn Napier

Melanie Dawn Napier passed away on December 27, 2020 at age 50.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gordon Lee, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, with interment to follow in Watson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Sean Hanlon, Shannon Napier, Jason Atchley, Jonathan Kellow, and Jeff Johnson. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until the service at 2 p.m.  

Melanie Napier was born in Hartsville TN to Janice Watson and David Claiborne. She worked as a hospital anesthesia tech and a homemaker. Melanie loved the Lord, her children, and her grandchildren. She is survived by mother Janice (Robert) Snider, children Jenna Napier and Caleb Napier, grandchildren Jayden Watson and Liam Omar, cousin and caregiver Jane Cruden, caregiver Glenda Dixon, and special friend Susan Massey.  She is preceded in death by father David Claiborne and grandparents Hershel and Irene Watson.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.  

 

Service information

Dec 30
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 29
Visitation
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 30
Visitation
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 30
Interment
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
3:30PM
Watson Cemetery
- Manners Road
Lebanon, TN 37087
