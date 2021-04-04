Melba Jean (Worley) Denny, age 93, departed this world on March 28, 2021, rejoining her beloved late husband James Irwin Denny, Jr., in the Presence of their LORD.
Family and friends who were privileged to observe their marriage of over 50 years undoubtedly know it must have been a joyous reunion on Palm Sunday morning. The Indiana home James and Melba established was centered around their devotion to their LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ which started early in life for each of them. Melba put on Christ in baptism in July of 1939 and lived each following day in pursuit of that commitment. Of their union was born six children: Larry (Phyllis) Denny, Brownsburg, IN, Roger Denny, Louisville, KY, Rachel (Ronnie) Trueblood, Salem, IN, Melvin Denny, Lebanon, TN, Dale Denny, Brentwood, TN, and Janet (Van) Cluck, Lebanon, TN. In addition, Melba enjoyed being grandmother to nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Melba grew up an Indiana farm girl, living most of her life as a farmer's wife and mother, and though she moved to Lebanon, TN in later years due to declining health, in her heart, Indiana was home. A passionate gardener, Melba could grow just about anything and loved to share her bounty and skill with family and friends. With that same nurturing spirit, Melba encouraged her loved ones, showering them with love, generosity, wisdom, and wonderful, welcoming smiles. Melba was also an avid learner, starting early in life as she graduated as Valedictorian of her high school class. However, her passion for learning did not end there; she valued education, encouraging her children to pursue learning as she modeled lifelong learning herself as evidenced by her determination to became tech savvy, taking a computer literacy course in her seventh decade of life. Additionally, she loved to travel, especially by plane and train, and visited all fifty states, Mexico, and Canada.
Music was an early and vital part of her world; as friends and family can attest, some of her earliest childhood memories centered around her "family band" with her Daddy, the late Chester Worley on violin, Mother, the late Lois Worley on piano, and her brother, the late Gwendel Worley on guitar while Melba was quite talented on mandolin, piano and guitar. It was church hymns she loved most, however, singing with passion to her LORD even in her declining years. Words can never express how dearly loved she was by so many. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, and her gentle yet powerful wisdom echoes in the hearts of those she loved so well.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Maple Hill Church of Christ, Lebanon, TN from 4:00 - 8:00 pm (CDT). A Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana at the South Liberty Church of Christ, 24 West South Liberty Church Road, Pekin, IN on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) with visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow at the Martinsburg Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be: Jeff Denny, Kenny Denny, Trent Denny, Walker Cluck, Alex Denny, Ronnie Trueblood, and Dallas Bernard. Honorary pallbearers include: Brad True lood, Nick Bowers, Garrett Adams, Jake Starr, John Bowers, Wayne Worley, John Denny, David Denny, Paul Denny, Gary Smith, John Churchman, Jim Tomes and Matt Purlee.
Family requests masks be worn due to COVID protocols during the visitation and until seated at the service. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief or South Liberty Church of Christ.
