Melissa “Del” Dephene Hobbs Gwaltney Lackey

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.