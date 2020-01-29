Melvin Reese Wrye, 69, of Lebanon, died Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born April 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Archie Samuel Wrye and Lorene Jones Wrye. Melvin was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church and a graduate of Lebanon High School.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hayes Wrye; son, Matt Wrye and his wife, Rachael of Murfreesboro; daughter, Melanie Wrye of Lebanon; grandchildren, Grayson and Charlotte Wrye; sisters, Carol (Jerry) Dedman and Margaret (Glenn) McPeak both of Lebanon; brothers, Howard (Katha) Wrye of Lebanon, Grover (Ina) Wrye of Kentucky, and Terry (Pam) Wrye of Lebanon; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Shop Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kenneth Tramel and Bro. Bo Irvin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. till services time on Thursday. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment is at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318