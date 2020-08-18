Michael Adam Martinez

Michael Adam Martinez went home to be with the Lord August 15, 2020 at age 78. The Funeral

Service, conducted by Brother Daniel Stirnemann, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the chapel of

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 4 p.m.

on Wednesday. Honorary Pallbearers: James “Jimmy” Martinez, David Lester, Bill Baradell, Kevin Terry

II, Corey Choina, Jeremiah Martinez, and Kevin Terry III.

Mr. Martinez was born in New Orleans LA to Herbert and Antionette Oubre Martinez. He served

in the United States Army from 1959 – 1965. He retired after 30 years service from AT&amp;T/Lucent in 1992.

Later in life, he worked in the warehouse of Ingram Book Company. He enjoyed yardwork, cleaning, and

watching television, especially westerns. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years and best friend,

Fay Boudreaux Martinez, children Michelle (David) Lester, Marie Martinez, Monica (Bill) Baradell, and

Marsha (Kevin) Terry, grandchildren Corey (Amber) Choina, Haylee Lester, Cara Lester, Jeremiah

Martinez, Nicole Baradell, Claire Baradell, and Kevin, Mackenzie, Michaela, and Liam Terry, great

grandchildren Carson and Cooper Choina, siblings Peggy (Donald) Lawhon and Lydia (Greg) Hinyub,

and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Antionette Martinez,

and siblings Eddie, Herbert, Russell Martinez, Martha Smeak, and Annette Martinez. Sellars Funeral

Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

Service information

Aug 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
7:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Aug 19
Visitation
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
