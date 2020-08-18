Michael Adam Martinez went home to be with the Lord August 15, 2020 at age 78. The Funeral
Service, conducted by Brother Daniel Stirnemann, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the chapel of
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 4 p.m.
on Wednesday. Honorary Pallbearers: James “Jimmy” Martinez, David Lester, Bill Baradell, Kevin Terry
II, Corey Choina, Jeremiah Martinez, and Kevin Terry III.
Mr. Martinez was born in New Orleans LA to Herbert and Antionette Oubre Martinez. He served
in the United States Army from 1959 – 1965. He retired after 30 years service from AT&T/Lucent in 1992.
Later in life, he worked in the warehouse of Ingram Book Company. He enjoyed yardwork, cleaning, and
watching television, especially westerns. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years and best friend,
Fay Boudreaux Martinez, children Michelle (David) Lester, Marie Martinez, Monica (Bill) Baradell, and
Marsha (Kevin) Terry, grandchildren Corey (Amber) Choina, Haylee Lester, Cara Lester, Jeremiah
Martinez, Nicole Baradell, Claire Baradell, and Kevin, Mackenzie, Michaela, and Liam Terry, great
grandchildren Carson and Cooper Choina, siblings Peggy (Donald) Lawhon and Lydia (Greg) Hinyub,
and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Antionette Martinez,
and siblings Eddie, Herbert, Russell Martinez, Martha Smeak, and Annette Martinez. Sellars Funeral
Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.