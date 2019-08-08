Michael Alan Bennett, age 54 of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was a 1983 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was retired from International Operating Union 369.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Wilma Bennett and stepfather, Walter Jones and Sister Nancy Bennett; nephew Brice Bennett.
Mr. Bennett is survived by his loving partner of 12 years, Tracey Clearwater of Lebanon; sister Martha “Millie” Bennett West and husband Larry, Ed Bennett and wife Teresa; nephew, Randy West and wife Meredith, Chris Johnson, Steven Johnson, Jeremy Gebhardt, Niece; Cam Lindemann and husband Mike, Jamie Gebhardt; Tracey Children, Jaclyn Clearwater Christopher Clearwater Craig Clearwater; grandchildren; Dominic, Dean, Peyton. host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help with funeral expense at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
A private family service at a later date.