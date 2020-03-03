Michael Alan Sircy, passed away on February 22, 2020 at age 60. Mr. Sircy retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years. In the private sector, he worked for an accounting firm and pursued his love of WWE wrestling by managing the local circuit.
He is survived by children: Bridgett Fowler and Brett Sircy; grandchildren: Layla, Nora, and Hailie Fowler; siblings: Donna (Bobby) Barnes and Randy Sircy; step-siblings: Timothy (Marilyn) Dillard, Gary (Brenda) Dillard, Anna (George) Wahl, and Sandra (Doug) Hollis; niece: Kimberly (Keith) Hudson; and grand-nieces and nephews: Lilli, Dahlia, and Lucien.
He is preceded in death by parents Denis and Billie Sircy, and mother Emily Sircy.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Teddy Sweet and Brother Danny Sellars, was 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service on Wednesday. Burial service will be private. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.