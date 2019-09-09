Michael Charles Calvin Artley, age 73 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 1, 2019. Michael was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mt. Juliet. He was a Quality Assurance Manager for Aladdin Industries for 20 years. Michael was the son of the late, Gordon and Dorothy Artley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Steven V. Artley.
He is survived by his wife, Nitaya Artley; daughter, Dena (Robbie) Crowder; grandchildren, Anisa and Dyson; and special friends, Jennifer Zimmerman, Jamie Mayfield and Heather Featherstone.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1004 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street, #206, Nashville, TN 37210.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com