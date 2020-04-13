Michael Curtis Sells, 69, passed away on April 11, 2020.
Services will be private. Mr. Sells was a salesman who loved to fish, farm, travel, boat, and collect antique cars.
Mr. Sells is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Sells; children: Michael Curtis (Suzanne) Sells II, Tamara Sells, and Timmy Sells; grandchildren: Amber White, Bailey Sells, Ethan White, and Michael Sells III; great-granddaughter, Ava Jordan; siblings: Winda Faye (Edward) Anderson, Jerry (Juanita) Sells, and Donald Sells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Pansy Sells, and brother, Randall Sells.
Please make Memorial Donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.