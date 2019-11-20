Michael Eugene Tweet, 76, passed away on November 13, 2019.
The Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church (2363 Beasleys Bend), Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday from noon until the service.
Mr. Tweet, born in Osakis MN, lived and retired in Reno NV for 35 years, then moved to Lebanon TN in 2005. He was a member of the Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was very active with the Cedar Seniors Center. He loved the outdoors. Mr. Tweet is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Ann Tweet; daughters, Tammy McKinney and Michelle Tweet (Richard) Klein; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leslyn (Russel) Skillings and Christine (Allen) Hunt.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Tweet; son-in-law, Dale McKinney Jr.; parents, Lester and Gertrude Ames Tweet; sister, Leota Boileau; and brothers: Richard Tweet, Allan Tweet, and Roger Tweet. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393