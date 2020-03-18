Michael Gordon Hans, age 41 of Old Hickory, TN, died March 11, 2020. Michael was a member of Balm of Gilead Church. He enjoyed cars, was a NISSAN fanatic and worked in the Paint & Body Industry for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Hans and his step-mother, Caroline Galloper Hans.
He is survived by his daughter – Madeline Hans; mother - Mildred White Hans; sister – Stephanie Hans; brother – Jim (Bonn) Lewis; step-brothers – Shawn Nelson, Jaymie Nelson and Carl Lee Nelson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Craig A. Tibbs officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Shawn Nelson, Brad Taylor, Donnie Minster, Riley Fitzpatrick, Butch Lorenz and Glenn “Big Sea” Seabrooks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com