Michael ‘Mike’ Edwin Kerby, age 53 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away May 25, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kimberly Kerby; parents, John and Susanne Kerby; sister, Tina (Keith) Hying; sons, EJ (Amanda) Ellis; Josh Kerby; and Nathan Kerby; daughter, Christina (Joe) Jenkins; and grandchildren, Zoe Ellis; Landon Ellis; Taylor Ellis; Hunter Ellis; Leo Jenkins; Lillith Jenkins; and Luna Jenkins.
Memorial Service: Saturday, May 29 at Mt Juliet Church of God.
Donations can be made to the family at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. 2229 N Mt. Juliet Rd. Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. 615-758-5459
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.