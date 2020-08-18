Michael Ray Malone, age 63, of White Sulphur Springs, MT, died August
11, 2020. Mike was a 1975 graduate of McGavock High School. He was a
veteran of the U.S. Airforce serving at Nellis AF Base, NV and Nu Ulm,
Germany and he was a member of the American Legion Post #0025. Mike
enjoyed traveling, fishing 4-wheeling in Montana and visiting with family and
friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ray and Joyce Lovell
Malone.
He is survived by: wife of 20 years – Tammy L. Malone; sons – Brandon Ray Malone and Michael Ryan Malone; brother – Tim (Terri) Malone; and grandson – Rhyland Ashton Malone
There will be a gathering of family and friends to Celebrate the Life of Mike
from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Charlie Daniels Park,
Pavilion #5, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN. For those who
plan to attend, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SLC Fisher House, 690 S.
Valdez Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84113.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com