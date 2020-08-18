Michael Ray Malone

Michael Ray Malone, age 63, of White Sulphur Springs, MT, died August

11, 2020. Mike was a 1975 graduate of McGavock High School. He was a

veteran of the U.S. Airforce serving at Nellis AF Base, NV and Nu Ulm,

Germany and he was a member of the American Legion Post #0025. Mike

enjoyed traveling, fishing 4-wheeling in Montana and visiting with family and

friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ray and Joyce Lovell

Malone.

He is survived by: wife of 20 years – Tammy L. Malone; sons – Brandon Ray Malone and Michael Ryan Malone; brother – Tim (Terri) Malone; and grandson – Rhyland Ashton Malone

 

There will be a gathering of family and friends to Celebrate the Life of Mike

from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Charlie Daniels Park,

Pavilion #5, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN. For those who

plan to attend, please wear a mask.

 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SLC Fisher House, 690 S.

Valdez Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84113.

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

Tags

Recommended for you