Michael Ted “2 Pa” Griffin, 64, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
There will be a casual Come and Go Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fairview Church (1660 Leeville Pike), Lebanon TN. Funeral services will be private. Pallbearers are: John Griffin, Jason Selby, Blake Stewart, Grey Stanfield, Jon Ayers, and Judd Sellars.
Mr. Griffin worked as a truck driver and was a member of Fairview Church. He was very active with Lebanon Youth Baseball and coached in the Kiwanis Little League Baseball for 20 years. He was a dedicated fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. He loved working out and being with his family.
Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheree Stewart Griffin; children, John (Laurie) Griffin and Marcie (Jason) Selby; grandchildren: Avery and Sloane Griffin, Savannah, Kate, and Baylor Selby; siblings: Jerry (Barbara) Griffin, Lynne (Tommy) Bowen, and Pam (Louis) Donoho; numerous nieces and nephews; and his grand-dog: Cooper.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Richard and Jessie Earlene Thompson Griffin; and sister, Patricia Griffin Smith.
Special thank you to: family and friends, Fairview Church, ladies of 73 LHS, Avalon Hospice, TN Oncology, Wilson County Hyundai, Dube Fitness Center, and Penske Trucking. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to: Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088) and/or Lebanon Youth Baseball and or Fairview Church. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.