Michael Wayne Pinkelton, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 3, 2021. Mike was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Gerald Pinkelton and Betty Lane Pinkelton. He was a graduate of Litton High School, a veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Mike was a former member of Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, working in the yard and watching westerns and game shows. Mike was a big sports fan and especially was a fan of Alabama football. ROLL TIDE! He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Pinkelton.
He is survived by: Wife of 27 years – Teresa Pinkelton; Son – Justin (Melissa) Pinkelton; Step-daughter – Amy (P.J.) Hunter; Grandchildren – Libby, Zoe, Gentry, Wyatt and Little Sophie Pinkelton and Noah and Sophia Hunter
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Charles Ramsey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.