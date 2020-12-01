Mike “Cotton” Nash, age 71, of Tennessee Ridge, TN and formerly of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 17, 2020.
Cotton was born in Nashville, TN on January 25, 1949. He was the son of the late, James and Leona Nash.
He is survived by: wife – Judie Nash, and brother – Ronald Nash.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. FOR THOSE WHO PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE WEAR A MASK.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
