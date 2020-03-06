Mr. Mike Crips, age 59, of Lebanon passed away March 5, 2020 at his home. He was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He retired from AVCO Aerostructures.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Willie Crips.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-years, Deborah Atkinson Crips; mother, Bertha Smith Crips; three step-children: Jera (Kevin) Huff, B.J. (Mischele) Atkinson, Will (Sarah) Atkinson; sister, Mary Ann Crips Walls; brother, Roger Lee (Gwen) Crips and his sons, Roger Jr. and Bradley Adam Crips; nine step-grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild.
Family and friends will assemble at Wilson County Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. for graveside services conducted by Bro. Terry Fesler. Pallbearers: Nathan and Kevin Huff, Cody Reed, Dylan and Tyler Atkinson, Chase Brewington.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.