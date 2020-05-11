Mildred Dillard, 89, affectionately known as Mimi, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
The graveside service, conducted by Bro. Kenneth Massey and Bro. Johnny Carver, will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Mildred Louise Myers was born on Saturday, Dec. 13, 1930 in Nashville, Tenn. to the late Herschel and Eva Davis Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Floyd Dillard; daughter, Linda Haney; son-in-law, Bill Haney; sisters, Nancy Hollis and Juanita Hunter; brother, James Myers.
She is survived by children, Cyndi Dillard and Randy (Amanda) Dillard; grandchildren, Becky (John) Gravely, Brian (Carey) Haney, Jess (Jo) Dillard, Brett (Kaylyn) Dillard, Heather Matthews, and Yvonne Matthews; great-grandchildren, Ben Gravely, Annalee Gravely, Sam Gravely, Grayce Gravely, Norah Haney, and Ella Haney; sisters, Gail Foster and Martha Bracey; and brother, Dorris Myers.
Mrs. Dillard was the oldest founding member of the Lake Forrest Gardening Club. To sum up Mildred’s life would be to simply say “She lived, she laughed, and she loved.”
