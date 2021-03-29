Mildred H Edwards passed away on March 25, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Malon Hunter, sister, Ruth Arrington and nephew, David Hunter. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Valerie) Edwards, grandsons, Matthew (Tiffany) Edwards and Aaron (Laren) Edwards, Great grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline, & Audrey Edwards, Austin & Celina Williams and brother, Raymond Hunter. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Lebanon.
She was born February 19, 1932 at home on Mann RD. She was a lifetime resident of Wilson County, living most of her life on the family farm in Possumtown. She graduated Lebanon High School when she was 16 and MTSU with a BS degree in 1-12th education at age 19. Several years later she returned back to MTSU and graduated with a master's degree in education. She began her teaching career at the old Shop Springs School where she paid the janitor out of her own pocket to start fires in the coal stove in her room each morning so the students wouldn't come to a cold room. Two years later Mildred was hired by Lebanon Special School District and began teaching 5th grade at McClain School. She transferred to Sam Houston Elementary the first year it was opened, teaching 5th grade until her retirement after teaching 39 years. She enjoyed gardening, farming, sewing, traveling, playing the piano, and most of all spending time with her grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main St. Lebanon. Funeral services will be at the Partee House on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Her grandson Bro. Matthew Edwards will officiate. Pallbearers will be Aaron Edwards, Roger McKinney, Jim Pritchard, Colby James, Chris James, and Bill Bryson. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
