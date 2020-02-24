Mildred Lee Murphy Bilbrey, 96, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at The Pavilion Senior Living Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert B Bilbrey; parents, Walter Lee and Sarah Etta Murphy; brother, James (Elizabeth) Murphy; and sister, Mary Ruth Murphy Swallows.
She is survived by her son, Lee Bilbrey; daughter, Beth Bilbrey (Mike) Andrews; niece, Ann (Robert) Breeding; and nephew, Bill (Alice) Murphy.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Bilbrey was the co-owner of Otasco and White's Auto Store and was a member of The Highland Heights Church of Christ in Lebanon.
Visitation for Mrs. Bilbrey will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Her son-in-law, Mike Andrews, will officiate the service. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
