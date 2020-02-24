Mildred Lee Murphy Bilbrey

Mildred Lee Murphy Bilbrey, 96, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at The Pavilion Senior Living Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert B Bilbrey; parents, Walter Lee and Sarah Etta Murphy; brother, James (Elizabeth) Murphy; and sister, Mary Ruth Murphy Swallows.

She is survived by her son, Lee Bilbrey; daughter, Beth Bilbrey (Mike) Andrews; niece, Ann (Robert) Breeding; and nephew, Bill (Alice) Murphy.

Throughout her life, Mrs. Bilbrey was the co-owner of Otasco and White's Auto Store and was a member of The Highland Heights Church of Christ in Lebanon.

Visitation for Mrs. Bilbrey will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Her son-in-law, Mike Andrews, will officiate the service. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007, obituary line: (615) 444-7700

WWW.PARTLOWCHAPEL.COM

