Mildred Lloyd,  97, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

 

She is survived by sons, Arthur (Corrine) Forrester and Dean Llyod; daughters, Vera Clark and Zilla Perkins. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Fletcher Llyod; son, Allen Forrester.

 

Mrs. Mildred was a faithful member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

 

