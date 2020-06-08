Mildred Lloyd, 97, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by sons, Arthur (Corrine) Forrester and Dean Llyod; daughters, Vera Clark and Zilla Perkins. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Fletcher Llyod; son, Allen Forrester.
Mrs. Mildred was a faithful member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
