Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A few thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.