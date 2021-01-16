Minnie Beatrice Christian age 86 of Lebanon died Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Aug. 22, 1934 in Dekalb County, she was the daughter of the late Selmer and Bettie Ferrell Hale and was preceded in death by a grandson, Jay Barry; sisters, Daisy Murphy, Lucille Ferrell and Dellia Poston; brothers, Selma Ray, Harrison, L.W. and Selmer D. Hale, Jr.
Bea is survived by her husband, Harold Kenneth Christian of Lebanon; daughters, Becky (Allen) Jennings of Watertown, Tina (Allen) Barry, Angie (Troy) Young of Red Boling Springs; grandchildren, Chrissy Jennings, Kayla (Stephan) Murray, Joshua (Cecilia) Jennings, Anna Barry, Sydney Young; great grandchildren, Jude Murray and Joseph Jennings; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Hunter Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Stan Edwards officiating. Pallbearers, Allen Jennings, Allen Barry, Troy Young, Joshua Jennings, Stephen Murray, Joe Turner and Cody Troutman.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318