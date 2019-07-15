Miss Shirley G. O’Neal, age 76 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Tennova.
Funeral services for Miss O’Neal will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Watson officiating. Interment will be at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. until service.
Born December 8, 1942, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late John Turner O’Neal and Ethel Irene Cross O’Neal. She worked at the Lebanon Woolen Mills for 33 years and retired from Campbell Hausfeld. She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
She is survived by three brothers: Jerry O’Neal, Donald O’Neal, and J. C. (Linda) O’Neal; and several nieces and nephews.
