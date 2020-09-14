Monica Ann Marie Doll

Monica Ann Marie Doll, age 47, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 8, 2020.

Monica was a licensed real estate agent with Crye Leike and had served as Senior Administrative Assistant to Margaret Dixon since 1996. She was an animal lover and actively participated with the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue. Monica was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew David Doll.

She is survived by:

Son – Logan Dixon

Fiancé – Michael Word

Father – John (Debbie) Doll

“Mothers” – Margaret Dixon, Barbara Parrish and Karen Lowe

 

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Monica from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to  attend, please wear a mask.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, 330 Franklin Road, #135A-192, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

