Monica Ann Marie Doll, age 47, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 8, 2020.
Monica was a licensed real estate agent with Crye Leike and had served as Senior Administrative Assistant to Margaret Dixon since 1996. She was an animal lover and actively participated with the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue. Monica was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew David Doll.
She is survived by:
Son – Logan Dixon
Fiancé – Michael Word
Father – John (Debbie) Doll
“Mothers” – Margaret Dixon, Barbara Parrish and Karen Lowe
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Monica from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, 330 Franklin Road, #135A-192, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com