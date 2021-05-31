Monte Charles Moore age 58 of Watertown, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his residence.
Born Jan. 18, 1963 in Canton, OH, he was the son of the late Charles and Janice Haas Moore.
Monte is survived by his wife, Carol Moore of Watertown; daughters, Danielle (Ben Stewart) Moore of Lebanon and Samantha (Yovani) Tolentino of Watertown; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Benjamin and Noah Stewart, Micheal, Adriana, Yovani, Jr. and Emiliana Tolentino; sisters, Diane Papaleo of Massillon, OH and Christina (Michael) Criswell of Beach City, OH; nieces, Tiffany (Reed) Brown, Alysha (Tim) Fogarty, Rachel Cherry; nephew, Chad Papaleo.
Family and friends gathering at Noon Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Cook's Recreation Area on Percy Priest Lake for a time of remembrance and memorial service for Monte. Hunter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.