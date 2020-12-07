Monty Darren Dillard age 55 of Watertown died Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Jan. 4, 1965 in Lebanon, Monty was a longtime employee of Crook's Auto Electric. Monty is survived by his children, Tiffany (Justin) Orrand, Justin (Rachel Cothern) Dillard and Noelia Dillard all of Watertown; mother, Carrie Bennett of Lebanon; brothers, Ernest (Christy) Dillard and Mark Dillard both of Watertown; sister-in-law, Tammy Dillard of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his father, Odell Dillard; a brother, Keith Dillard and his stepfather, Dick Bennett.
Funeral services 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. till service time Monday. Pallbearers, Ernest Dillard, Mark Dillard, Matt Dillard, Doyle Freeman, Jacob Wright, Randy Anderson, Jr. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park.
