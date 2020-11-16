Morris Scott Pierce, 56, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday from 1-8 pm and Monday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Lonnie Dillard, is 3 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Bethany Cemetery will follow the service.
Scott loved his family, fishing, bowling, camping, darts, and video games. Scott loved the Lord and his Church of God faith. He was an employee of Custom Packaging for 22 years. He is survived by the love of his life of 23 years, Janice Pedigo Pierce, children Heath (Chassidy) Thompson Pierce, James (Tabitha) Pierce, Blayne Pierce, Chesslee Porter, Angela Hornsby, Dwayne (Letrena) Garner, 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers and sister-in laws Larry and Tammy Pedigo, Michael and Debbie (Pedigo) Hawkes, Gary and Joane Pedigo, Glenda Pierce, and Barbara Pierce, two brothers (Donnie (Carolyn) Pierce and Larry (Missy) Pierce, numerous nieces, nephew, and friends. He is preceded in death by parents James O. and Alta Womack Pierce, sister Sharon Pierce Franklin, brothers George Pierce and Jimmy Pierce, in-laws James and Bobbie Pedigo Woods and Cordell Pedigo, and mother of his children Luann Porter. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.