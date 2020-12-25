Mr. Al L. Partee Jr. age 90 of Lebanon passed away December 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Rutherford County, July 7, 1930, son of the late Al Lytle Partee Sr. and Josephine DeJarnett Partee. He was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a well-known Lebanon businessman having owned and operated Partee Oil and later Partee Chemical Company. He was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church and the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club. He was a past member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis Club. Al was preceded in death by a son, Robert Partee; brother, Charles Partee.
He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Candace Attwood Partee; three children: Al L. (Debra) Partee III, Peggy-Jo (Rusty) Thompson, Janet Lynn Partee; daughter-in-law, Claudia Partee; twelve grandchildren: Kim (Neal) Allar, Matt Partee, Rachel (Austin) Blanchard, Rob Partee II, Jo (Jess) Dillard, Nate Partee, Will Clark, Tyler (Laken) Partee, Chris Partee, Sarah Partee, Jacob Thompson, Jackson Clark; eight great-grandchildren: Beau Partee, Ade`le Allar, Jude Blanchard, Waylon Partee, E`lodie Allar, Nolan Blanchard, Scarlett Partee, Madeleine Allar.
Family and friends will assemble Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro for graveside services with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Active pallbearers: Rusty and Jacob Thompson, Jess Dillard, Will and Jackson Clark, Al Ashworth, Terry McDonald, Dr. Steve Neely, and Brownie Vantrease. Honorary Pallbearers: Members of Lebanon Breakfast Rotary. There will be a drive thru visitation at First United Methodist Church (West Portico) Tuesday 10 a.m. – 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson County Veterans Museum. Due to health concerns the family requests all visitors wear a mask. Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at ligonbobo.com
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.