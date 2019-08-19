Mr. Albert H. Ogle Jr. “Junior”, age 87 of Lebanon, passed away August 18, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born in New Middleton, TN, October 30, 1931, son of the Late Albert Harris Ogle, Sr. and Pauline Springfield Ogle. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from TRW Ross Gear with thirty-years of service. He was a member of Grant Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Pinkston Ogle who passed away in 1990 and second wife, Liz Thompson Ogle who passed away in 2014; three sisters: Edith Frances Marks, Christine Rogers, Willodean VanHook; brother, Ralph Dale Ogle. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com