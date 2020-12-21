Mr. Arnold Allen Lancaster age 77 of Lebanon passed away December 18, 2020.
He was born in Davidson County, January 25, 1943, the son of Thomas Bethel Lancaster, Sr. and Mai Claire Ligon Lancaster. He was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School. He received his AA from Volunteer State Community College and BS from Middle Tennessee State University. He was an X-ray technician in the Endoscopy center at Centennial Medical Center for twenty years. He was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Dunn Lancaster; brother, Jerry David Lancaster.
He is survived by three children: Gary Richard (Tammy) Martin, John William (Andrea) Martin, Rebecca (Trent) Weekes; five grandchildren: Matthew and Jonathan Martin, Jacob and Ashley Franklin and Rayna Lancaster; brother, Thomas Bethel Lancaster, Jr.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rob Long and Mike Wamble officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Sunday 11 a.m. until service time. Due to family health concerns all visitors are requested to wear a mask. Friends are encouraged to leave online condolences at ligonbobo.com.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements