Mr. Bobby Don Cripps, Sr.

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.