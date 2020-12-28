Mr.. Bobby Joe Reed

Mr.. Bobby Joe  Reed, age 86 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Pavilion.

Graveside service for Mr Reed will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Barton’s Creek Cemetery with Bro. Charles McKnight officiating.  Visitation Sunday 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Born May 22, 1934, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Odell and Virginia Floyd Reed.  He was a retired brick mason, and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Thompson Reed on January 5, 2015; son, Tim Reed; and a brother, Wallace Dell Reed.

He is survived by two daughters: Leasa (Richard) Gammon and Angela Dell Reed; three grandchildren: Brian Reed, Jason (Tiffany) Lecornu, and Alex Gammon; two great grandchildren: Timothy Morris and Riley Reed; sister, Janette (Wendell) Hall; and special friend, Brenda Kolbe.

Honorary pallbearers: Charles Scott Sunday School Class and Wendell Hall

Active pallbearers: Alex Gammon, Brian Reed, Andy Hall, Jack Kolbe, Ed Mofield, and Larry Garrett.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142   www.ligonbobo.com

 

