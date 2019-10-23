Mr. Bobby Ray Murray, 78, of Lebanon passed away October 21, 2019, at his home. Born in DeKalb County, he was one of fourteen children born to the late Will and Altie Presley Murray. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from TRW Ross Gear with 37 years of service. He was preceded in death by four brothers: J.T., Jack, Hubert and Carl Murray; and six sisters: Frances Cox, Dora Locke, Shirley Hollaman, Bill Martin, Wilberta Dies, Ann Brewington.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Fay Shelton Murray; three children: Laura (Bobby) Vantrease, Melissa Sellars, and Stephen J. (Anellys) Murray; three grandchildren: Christopher (Jessica) Sellars, Jonathon (Annie) Sellars, and Genesis R. Murray; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kaylee Sellars; three step-great-grandchildren: Jada Houston, Shelby Hawkins, Dominick Madden; and three brothers: Raymond Murray, Eugene (Jean) Murray, Glen Murray.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church on Sparta Pike with Bro. Terry Carver and Bro. Roger Eakin officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.