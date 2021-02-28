Mr. Buddy Loyd Goad age 85 of Lebanon passed away February 26, 2021.
He retired from Consolidated Oil Company and was a Baptist. He was preceded in death by his parents Reuben Frank Goad and Beatrice Loyd Goad; brother, James Gwyn Goad; sister, Rita Goad Phillips.
He is survived by sister, Beverly Ann Ligon; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Jeff Haskins officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Brandon, Monty, Todd, and Wyatt Ligon, Stephen Goad, Isom and Ranch Lannom, Mark Connor. Visitation Sunday 1-4 p.m. and Monday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com