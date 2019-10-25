Mr. Byrd Dodson Robertson, 86, of Lebanon passed away at his home on October 25, 2019.
Funeral services for Mr. Robertson will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Fesler officiating. Interment is in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born December 30, 1932, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Cowan Hale Robertson and Willie Dee Brown Robertson. He worked at the Lebanon Woolen Mill, Scott Oil Company, and retired from Wilson Co-Op on January 1, 1991. After retirement, he worked on his farm, raising cows and gardens. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Charles Hodge and Aubrey Howell; two sisters, Elvie Hail Floyd and Mary Mildred Martin; and a brother, Bud Elmer Robertson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Ellen Maynard Robertson; two daughters, Sandra Kay Hodge and Delores Jean Howell; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Darryl and Dennis Hankins, Andrew and Adam Howell, Jimmy Ray Maynard, and Mikie Warren
