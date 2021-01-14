Mr. Charles “Charlie” William Sheetz, age 92 of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Funeral services for Mr. Sheetz will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Sheetz Funeral Home in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. Interment will follow at the West Green Tree Cemetery. Visitation Friday, January 15, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN and on Monday January 18, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Sheetz Funeral Home.
Born October 23, 1928, in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, he is the son of the late Charles Edward and Beulah May Hetrich Sheetz. He was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Joy High School. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam and retired in 1967 after twenty years. He then went on to work as a bookkeeper for Hauck & Sons in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and retired after twenty five years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy May Stetser Sheetz in May 1991; sister, Dorothy May Mohler; and a brother, Richard Sheetz.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Preston Sheetz; daughter and son in law, Debbie and Rick Stewart; and brother, Harry U. (Hilda) Sheetz.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, TN (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com