Mr. Charles “Charlie” William Sheetz

Mr. Charles “Charlie” William Sheetz, age 92 of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Funeral services for Mr. Sheetz will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Sheetz Funeral Home in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.  Interment will follow at the West Green Tree Cemetery.  Visitation Friday, January 15, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN and on Monday January 18, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Sheetz Funeral Home.

Born October 23, 1928, in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, he is the son of the late Charles Edward and Beulah May Hetrich Sheetz.  He was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Joy High School.  He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam and retired in 1967 after twenty years.  He then went on to work as a bookkeeper for Hauck & Sons in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and retired after twenty five years.  He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy May Stetser Sheetz in May 1991; sister, Dorothy May Mohler; and a brother, Richard Sheetz.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Preston Sheetz; daughter and son in law, Debbie and Rick Stewart; and brother, Harry U. (Hilda) Sheetz.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, TN (615) 444-2142   www.ligonbobo.com

 

