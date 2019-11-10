Mr. Charles R. Purnell, 88, of Lebanon, passed away November 8, 2019. A native of the Bellwood Community in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Roe Carter Purnell and Clara Collinsworth Purnell. He was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a lifelong farmer and beef cattleman. He was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carter Purnell; and sister, Phyllis Phillips.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen Waggoner Purnell; two sons: David (Lori) Purnell, and Jerry (Martha) Pack; four grandchildren: Ben and Lilly Purnell, Derek (Tammy) Pack, and Jonathan (Ashley) Pack; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ben (Evelyn) Purnell; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rob Long officiating. Interment is in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Tommy and King Purnell, Jonathan and Derek Pack, Brandon and Blake Bass. Honorary pallbearers are: Charles Ben Purnell, Charles Kirkendoll, Hank Pack, Kevin Purnell, Phillip Harris. Visitation is Sunday noon to 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home,in charge of arrangements.www.ligonbobo.com