Mr. Dale Henry Carver Sr. age 65 of Lebanon passed away October 6, 2020. He was born in Wilson County son of the late Willie Henry Carver and Maggie Irene Graves Carver. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ. He retired from Perma-Pipe with forty-four years of service. He was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Margene Carver Whited.
He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Wynema Alsup Carver; son Dale H. (Shannon) Carver Jr.; grandchildren: Rachel Brianna Carver, Payton Elizabeth Carver.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Gaines officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers: Eric Alsup, Norman and Regan McDonald, Jim Bradshaw, John Kieffer, James Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Robert Jantz, Dr. Robert Woods, and his Perma-Pipe family. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday after 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Hill Church of Christ Benevolence Fund.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.