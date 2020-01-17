Mr. Doug Hall, 73, of Tuckers Cross Roads passed away Friday, January 16, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Hall will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Cross Roads. Visitation Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Born Henry Douglas Hall on December 9, 1946, in Smith County, he is the son of the late Robert Clay and Bonnie Edith Warren Hall. He was a 1964 graduate of Smith County High School and also Tennessee Tech. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1972. He then attended the University of Mississippi Oxford where he received his law degree. He served as Assistant District Attorney for twenty years before retiring in 2002. He also served in the Air National Guard for eighteen years.
He is survived by his brother, Charles (Dorothy) Hall; sister, Peggy Neff; two nephews: Ron Neff and Tim Neff; and three nieces: Connie Miller, Lisa Kent, and Kim (Wayne) Boykin.
Honorary pallbearer is Harlan Poston, lifelong neighbor and friend.
Active pallbearers are family and friends.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com