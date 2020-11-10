Mr. Eddie W. Vaught

Mr. Eddie W. Vaught age 68 of Lebanon passed away November 2, 2020.  A native of Wilson County, he was born April 18, 1952, son of the late Grady Vaught and Leette Driver Vaught Payer.  He was a 1971 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.  He retired from TRW Ross Gear.

He is survived by his wife of over forty-eight years, Jane Dedman Vaught; three sons:  Jeff (Sherry) Vaught, Chris and Greg Vaught; three grandchildren:  Hunter, Kayleigh and Anna Grace Vaught; and brother, Jerry (Iva) Vaught.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Harlin and Bro. Charles McKnight officiating.  Interment – Barton’s Creek Cemetery.  Visitation Wednesday 2-7 p.m. and Thursday 9-10 a.m. 

Due to health concerns the family requests all visitors wear a mask.  Memorial contributions may be made to Barton’s Creek Cemetery Fund.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Vaught as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you