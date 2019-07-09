Mr. Gary Neal Bullock, age 62 of Hermitage, TN, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was a native of Davidson County, TN, and a son of the late Thomas Herman and Dorothy Louise Deering Bullock. Gary worked in the road construction business. He was a race car driver at Nashville Motor Speedway and enjoyed golfing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Bullock is survived by his wife, Paula Bullock of Hermitage, TN; daughter, Heather (Vince) Goutremont of Old Hickory, TN; and grandchildren, Zachariah Goutremont and Gabriel Goutremont.
There will be no public services. Interment will be in Maxwell Cemetery in the Rover Community in Bedford County, TN.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements, 931-364-2233, www.lawrencefuneral.net.